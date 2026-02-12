Convicted former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini returned to court this week and admitted he once held a leadership role among inmates while in jail, as he fights for a new trial following his murder conviction.

Serafini, 51, testified on February 9 as prosecutors argued that his request for a retrial should be denied.

He claims he did not receive proper legal help during his first trial. A judge is expected to decide by February 20 whether he will get a new trial or move forward to sentencing.

During cross-examination, Serafini acknowledged that while housed at South Placer County Jail, he acted as a "keyholder," a slang term for an inmate who leads a group inside jail.

According to courtroom reports, he oversaw a faction described as "White guys" and was responsible for discipline within that group.

Serafini said he never assaulted or ordered assaults on inmates. However, he admitted that punishments did occur.

At least six inmates were made to perform physical exercises. One man was ordered to complete 500 burpees, People reported.

Serafini confirmed under oath that he also did the 500 burpees alongside him. He said those disciplined had been "caught scheming," though he could not recall the exact details.

Dan Serafini Confirms Insurance Fraud and Drug Use

The former professional athlete also admitted to other past misconduct while on the stand. He confirmed committing insurance fraud, violating a restraining order filed by his first wife, and using illegal drugs over the years.

He further admitted to taking prescription medication that belonged to his father-in-law after his death.

According to USA Today, Serafini was convicted in July of murder and attempted murder for the June 5, 2021, shooting at his in-laws' Lake Tahoe home.

Prosecutors said he hid inside the house for hours before shooting his father-in-law, Gary Spohr, 70, who died at the scene. His mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, survived the attack but later died by suicide in 2023.

At trial, prosecutors argued that Serafini wanted access to his wife's share of her parents' estate, valued in the millions.

A jury found him guilty after a six-week trial that included testimony from dozens of witnesses and digital and forensic evidence.

Now seeking a retrial, Serafini recently introduced a voicemail in which his mother-in-law allegedly said she did not believe he was the shooter.

Prosecutors responded with an audio recording in which Wood told a detective, "I remember him walking over and seeing him shooting Gary and then pointing the gun at me."