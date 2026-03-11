Fashion designer Vera Wang is once again trending on social media after her photos at the 2026 BAFTA Awards sparked a series of reactions from fans, some of whom are concerned about her thin stature as well as her drastic hairstyle change.

Vera Wang is 76 years old but has always been under scrutiny for her young-looking features. Over the years, admirers have frequently speculated about how the designer has managed to maintain her look, from her wrinkle-free complexion to her petite physique.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Wang recently turned heads at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Feb. 22 while posing on the red carpet at the BAFTA ceremony. She wore a white ruched gown paired with a black blazer and debuted a platinum-blonde hairstyle styled in a messy, medium-length middle part.

The hairstyle echoed a look she sported during the previous year's BAFTA events. At the 2025 nominees party, Wang appeared with a long platinum-blonde wig that extended to her ribcage before switching to a darker bob hairstyle for the main ceremony.

It remains unclear whether the designer dyed her hair platinum blonde this year or opted for another wig. Regardless, the change quickly caught the attention of fans online after red carpet photos circulated widely on social media platforms.

Social media users began sharing their reactions after Page Six posted images of Wang on Instagram.

One commenter admitted they initially mistook the designer for someone else, writing, "And here I thought it was one of the Olsen twins!"

The remark appeared to reference actresses and fashion entrepreneurs Mary‑Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who are also known for their slim figures.

Another viewer compared Wang to a different Hollywood figure. One commenter wrote, "I thought Ellen Barkin had fallen on hard times...more so," referencing actress Ellen Barkin.

While some users joked about the resemblance, others voiced concern about Wang's thin frame.

One social media user expressed worry, writing, "Oh NO please feed her before she collapses!!! Yikes!"

Another commenter added, "Great Outfit but she needs to eat more food, not healthy to be this thin at her age!!"

Despite the speculation, Wang has previously spoken publicly about how she maintains her energy and youthful outlook.

In an interview with E! News last year, she explained her philosophy about staying active and engaged.

"I always say to people I think I work really hard, and I think work is a great deterrent," she said. "It just keeps you occupied mentally, physically. It keeps you engaged. So I think work is really, really important."

She also described her approach to fitness.

"I do like to work out when I can," Vera said. "I'm a little sporadic. I have a very busy schedule, but it's really work. Work's what keeps me going."

As images from the BAFTA red carpet continue circulating online, Wang's latest appearance has once again placed the legendary designer at the center of online discussion about aging, beauty standards, and celebrity style.

