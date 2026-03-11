Former NBA star Dwight Howard has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Amy Luciani, after just over a year of marriage, citing that their relationship is "irretrievably broken" and has "no hope of reconciliation."

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Howard submitted the filing on Monday, March 9, requesting exclusive access to his home and the division of their separate/non-marital property.

The couple shares no children. Their marriage was officially recorded on January 11, 2025.

This marks the latest development in a tumultuous relationship. Howard and Luciani first went public with their romance in December 2024 and tied the knot a month later.

Shortly after making their union official, Howard referred to Luciani as his "perfect person" in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. The marriage quickly became contentious.

In 2025, Luciani filed a family violence ex parte protective order against Howard, alleging he had physically harmed her and engaged in drug use.

💔 Dwight Howard Files For Divorce From Amy Luciani After Her Explosive Instagram Live Accusationshttps://t.co/DdRn9OA8Nn pic.twitter.com/ygy848yT1T — itsOnlyENTERTAINMENT (@itsOnlyENT) March 9, 2026

Dwight Howard Denies Abuse Allegations

Howard's attorney, Gillian B. Fierer, denied all allegations, stating, "Unfortunately, since the beginning of the parties' relationship, [Amy] has manufactured truths and manipulated reality... [Dwight] emphatically denies [Amy's] claims, and we look forward to the truth being revealed."

The temporary protective order was granted but ultimately not pursued by Luciani.

Luciani's recent social media posts further escalated the situation, accusing Howard of drug addiction and claiming Child Protective Services removed her daughter from their home.

Howard's prior relationships have also been in the public eye; he shares five children with various partners, including sons Braylon, Dwight III, David, and daughters Layla and Jayde.

Howard previously attempted to file for divorce in June 2025, but the petition was dismissed.

Luciani filed her own petition in July 2025, which was also dismissed voluntarily, Complex reported.

The current filing coincides with a mutual restraining order that prevents both parties from harming each other, their children, or interfering with shared property and utilities.

While Howard's representatives have not released additional comments beyond the filing, the documents describe a couple living in a "bona fide state of separation" with no chance of reconciliation.