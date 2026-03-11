Actress and former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is reportedly making overtures toward her ex‑husband, drummer Tommy Lee, in what friends call a strategic effort to reconnect during a turbulent chapter in his current marriage, according to a new report.

Anderson, 58, and Lee, 63, were married from 1995 to 1998 and share sons Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 28. Radar Online reports that amid drama in Lee's marriage to comedian and internet personality Brittany Furlan, Anderson has publicly expressed that she misses her ex and remains emotionally attached.

A source familiar with the situation described the current tension in Lee's marriage. "Tommy and Brittany have always had their ups and downs, but people are saying now is as bad as it's ever been," the insider said.

Anderson most recently spoke about Lee during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, where she openly acknowledged her enduring connection to her former husband.

In her comments, Anderson addressed her relationship with Lee and their shared history. "I haven't spoken to [Tommy] in a long time. I miss him, and just with the kids getting married and having grandkids, we're always going to be connected in some way," she said.

Friends say Anderson's public remarks may be part of a deliberate attempt to send a message to Lee about wanting to be part of family milestones, rather than a spontaneous expression of nostalgia.

A friend of Anderson described the intention behind her interview with Cohen. "It was very strategic. She wants him to know that she wants to repair things so they can do things together as a family ... but a lot of people in her world are convinced there's more to it than just that," per AOL.

The report suggests that Anderson's profile has remained high in recent years, with a Golden Globe nomination, a cooking show and a romantic connection with actor Liam Neeson, yet her feelings for Lee are still apparent to those close to her.

An insider reflecting on Anderson's intentions said her public remarks go beyond typical co‑parenting comments. "It's pretty obvious Pam still loves Tommy," the source said.

Though Lee married Furlan in 2019, his current relationship has faced recent turbulence, including a restraining order involving the singer Ronnie Radke that reportedly upset Lee and added strain to his marriage.

Some observers say the recent media attention could be timely for Anderson as both she and Lee navigate personal changes.

The renewed buzz over a possible reunion comes as the couple's sons enter new life stages including marriage and parenthood — events that friends say may be motivating Anderson to attempt a reconnection.