Meghan McCain is speaking out after receiving harsh comments about her body just weeks after giving birth to her third child.

The author and podcast host, 41, recently addressed critics online, saying she will not change her approach to postpartum recovery despite pressure from some people on social media.

Two months after welcoming her son Ransom, McCain responded directly to body-shaming remarks in a post on X.

"Keep the fat comments coming because I'm sorry to disappoint so many of you, I will not be going on any of the ozempic shots despite just having my third child," she wrote.

According to People, McCain added that while she respects others' choices, weight-loss injections are not something she plans to try.

"No judgment to those who do, but I just don't believe in the concept of a magic shot — everything has a price," she said. "I also don't want my face to change."

The medications she referred to include drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, which have gained attention for weight-loss effects.

Some people who use them have reported a thinner facial appearance, sometimes called "Ozempic face."

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Body Shamers 2 Months After Giving Birth to Son Ransom https://t.co/IQs4m6KN1v — People (@people) March 10, 2026

Meghan McCain Protects Kids From Online Hate

McCain and her husband, conservative writer Ben Domenech, welcomed their son, Ransom McCain Domenech, on Jan. 2.

The couple is also parents to two daughters: Liberty Sage, 5, and Clover Jade, 2, US Magazine reported.

When announcing the birth earlier this year, McCain shared that the family was thrilled about their newest addition.

"Everyone is happy, healthy and exhausted," she said at the time. "We're absolutely over the moon that our baby boy is here."

The mother of three has also been careful about what she shares online about her children.

In February, she explained why she has not posted many photos of baby Ransom. McCain said she wants to shield her kids from the negativity that can come with public life.

"I appreciate so many of you asking for pics and baby updates and I know a lot of you have been following my life since 2008 and I am so grateful," she wrote. "Everyone is happy and healthy, thank GOD."

Still, she said the decision comes down to protecting her family. McCain and Domenech both work in political media and often express strong opinions publicly.

"We give controversial political opinions for a living and both have for almost 20 years," she explained.

"I don't mind being polarizing when it comes to my work but I don't want to subject my kids to any of the bulls---. And it's my job to protect them."