Chelsea Handler recently opened up about her personal hygiene routine, specifically addressing why some white people don't wash their legs in the shower.

The candid discussion took place during an episode of her 'Dear Chelsea' podcast with guest Kevin Hart.

Handler kicked off the conversation by sharing her take on leg washing.

"Why do my legs need to be washed? They're f*****g covered all day. It's not like my legs are going out without me! When I take a shower, all the soap from my shower comes down," she explained.

Hart, appearing perplexed by Handler's approach, asked, "So you feel like that's washing?"

"It's not like my legs are out there gardening all day without me," Handler reiterated.

"F*****g wash your legs!" Hart replied.

"No, I don't think so... What is going on with your legs that they need washing?" Handler asked.

"It's your body, you wash your body, Chelsea! Your entire body, you don't pick and choose," Hart answered.

"I have hot spots, I have hot spots that I wash. I got 1, 2, 3, 4," Handler said, pointing to her private areas and armpits. "And I get those going, and the fifth is the head and everything is fine after that."

The exchange highlighted a playful cultural difference, with Handler unapologetically defending her stance while Hart's reaction underscored his surprise. Their lighthearted conversation sparked discussions online, with fans weighing in on their own shower routines and debating Handler's unconventional hygiene logic.

In other Hart news, the 'Ride Along' star's former assistant, Miesha Shakes, has accused the comedian of attempting to silence her through legal action, claiming he failed to provide evidence of her involvement in an alleged extortion scheme. Shakes, who worked for Hart from 2017 to 2020, filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the lawsuit is an unfounded attempt to suppress her freedom of speech.

She also alleged that Hart, 45, violated their non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by allegedly failing to provide the promised healthcare and annual payments after her departure. Additionally, Shakes alleges she was under significant mental and financial distress when she signed the agreement, which she now considers void.