Chelsea Handler didn't hold back on Tuesday when discussing Timothée Chalamet's promotional antics for his new film "Marty Supreme."

The comedian appeared on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast and said Chalamet might be taking his press tour a bit too seriously.

When host Amanda Hirsch asked whether Chalamet was overdoing it, Handler agreed, saying, "It seems so."

She added, "He seemed pretty serious about winning and getting acknowledged for his great acting."

While Handler made it clear that she believes Chalamet, 30, is "a great actor," she admitted that hearing him talk about his own talent can be difficult, EW reported.

Hirsch compared Chalamet to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, calling him her "gold star" for acting like a "real movie star" without bragging.

Handler agreed, noting, "Leo wouldn't do that. Leo is a movie star. He wouldn't talk like that. That's new. I haven't heard any actor kind of talk like that."

Handler speculated Chalamet might be using a "method" approach, acting like his table tennis character Marty Mauser during interviews.

Idk man, if I see you call Timothee Chalamet's work a try-hard “look at me screaming” performance, then I'm convinced that you simply did not watch MARTY SUPREME. pic.twitter.com/UbzvXDcJmX — Duhlorean (@Duhlorean98) January 13, 2026

Chelsea Handler Calls Out Chalamet's Public Love Confession

Chalamet, meanwhile, has been making headlines for his extravagant promotional stunts. Last month, he became the first person to appear on top of the Sphere in Las Vegas, transformed into a giant ping-pong ball, to promote "Marty Supreme."

He also appeared on "The Tonight Show" surrounded by silent men in black body suits with orange ping-pong ball masks. In interviews, Chalamet described his role as his best work yet, saying he delivered "top-of-the-line performances" over the past several years.

Handler also weighed in on Chalamet's public declaration of love for girlfriend Kylie Jenner during his Critics' Choice Awards acceptance speech.

"I don't understand what that situation is. Is that a real situation? Are they in love? Are they a couple?" she said.

According to PageSix, Handler called the moment "ridiculous" and "stupid," shrugging off the excitement around the couple.

Directed by Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme" tells the story of table tennis prodigy Marty Mauser, played by Chalamet, as he fights to become the best.

The film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, and Fran Drescher.

The actor has already won a Critics' Choice Award and a Golden Globe for his performance, positioning him as a frontrunner for the upcoming Oscars.