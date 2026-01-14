Chelsea Handler openly criticized actor Timothée Chalamet during a recent podcast episode, questioning his public declarations of affection for Kylie Jenner and comparing him to Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio.

During Tuesday's episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Handler commented on Chalamet's approach to awards season and his public praise of Jenner. When asked if the actor was taking his press tour too seriously, Handler replied, "It seems so. He seemed pretty serious about winning and getting acknowledged for his great acting."

While acknowledging Chalamet's talent, Handler contrasted him with DiCaprio, who is known for keeping a low profile until receiving recognition. She explained, "It's hard to hear someone talk about how great they are at acting ... Leo wouldn't do that. Leo is a movie star. He wouldn't talk like that. That's new. I haven't heard any actor kind of talk like that," per Entertainment Weekly.

Handler's co-host Amanda Hirsch suggested that Chalamet might be engaging in "method" acting to explain his behavior. Hirsch said, "That would be my only excuse for me."

The comedian also questioned the seriousness of Chalamet's relationship with Jenner, referencing his public statements during awards shows. Handler asked, "I don't understand what that situation is. Is that a real situation? Are they in love? Are they a couple?"

Handler further criticized Chalamet for repeatedly mentioning Jenner in his acceptance speeches, calling it "ridiculous" and "stupid." She added, "Obviously he could do [his career] without [her]. I don't know what's f**king going on with these people."

Chalamet's public declarations, often dubbed "Kylothée" moments by fans and media, have sparked discussion online about the blending of personal relationships and career milestones in Hollywood.

Handler's commentary draws attention to the difference between the traditional, reserved approach of veteran actors and the younger generation's more publicized personal narratives.

Handler's remarks, reported by PerezHilton, highlight ongoing debates about celebrity culture and awards season behavior, especially regarding how young stars navigate fame and relationships in the public eye.