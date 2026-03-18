Prince Harry is pushing back against claims about how Meghan Markle behaves in business meetings, calling the allegations "categorically false" and unfairly targeted.

The response comes after a March 17 report by Variety examined the couple's work in Hollywood and their ongoing relationship with Netflix. The article included claims from unnamed sources suggesting Meghan often interrupts or speaks over Harry during meetings, sometimes while he is mid-sentence.

In a letter sent to the publication, the couple's lawyer, Michael J. Kump, strongly rejected that idea.

According to DailyMail, he said the claim "seems calculated to play into the misogynistic characterization of her bossing her husband around."

Harry himself also denied the allegation, marking a rare moment where he directly addressed media reports.

The same report questioned the couple's working style, including claims that Meghan would sometimes step away from virtual meetings after being offended.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Still in Touch With Netflix

Kump dismissed this as well, explaining that Meghan works from home while raising two young children—6-year-old Prince Archie and 4-year-old Princess Lilibet.

He noted that like many working parents, she may briefly turn off her camera or audio during calls when needed.

"Nearly all professionals can attest to needing to step away during long virtual meetings," Kump said, adding that Meghan also tries to avoid letting family interruptions distract her team, People reported.

The report also raised questions about the couple's relationship with Netflix, suggesting it may have cooled in recent months. However, a spokesperson for the company denied those claims, calling them "absolutely inaccurate."

Kump added that the couple remains in regular contact with Netflix executives, including CEO Ted Sarandos, and maintains a friendly relationship with him and his wife.

Harry and Meghan first signed a major deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties in the UK.

While reports later suggested their original agreement might not be renewed, the pair continued working with the platform through a first-look deal for new projects.

Over the years, they have released several shows and documentaries, including "Harry & Meghan," which became one of Netflix's most-watched documentary debuts.