An insider close to Prince Harry has revealed that the Duke of Sussex feels annoyed at what he perceives as a "continued silence" from different parts of the royal institution, after the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew.

The remarks, given to The Mirror, were made only a few days after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest, which was carried out on the occasion of his 66th birthday, was followed by the police thoroughly searching the properties associated with him in Sandringham and Windsor.

Following the more than 11 hours in detention, he was released without being charged and, currently, an investigation is ongoing.

According to the source, Harry addressed concerns about Andrew years ago in his memoir, arguing that he was criticized for speaking candidly when others remained quiet.

The insider said, "Harry made his views about Andrew abundantly clear in his book three years ago, at a time when other parts of the institution remained silent."

The source added that Harry was "vilified and ostracized by the institution, sections of the press and significant parts of British society for 'airing the family's dirty laundry' and challenging the status quo."

The insider concluded, "I'm not surprised he isn't leaping up to start offering his two cents on this."

Harry referenced his uncle in his autobiography, Spare, particularly when describing the removal of security for his family after they stepped back from royal duties in 2020. In the book, he wrote that despite Andrew being "involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security."

Harry also described how he had used Andrew as an example when reassuring his wife, Meghan, about security concerns.

Following Andrew's arrest, King Charles issued a statement saying he had learned "with the deepest concern" of the news and that "the law must take its course." The King previously announced last autumn that Andrew's titles and styles would be removed.

Andrew has rejected the accusations against him. He was featured most notably in the 2019 BBC interview that was severely criticized that led to a heavy backlash and finally to his stepping down from official royal duties.

Royal Family Reportedly Forms Crisis Response Team

Meanwhile, a royal expert has indicated that in the aftermath of the arrest, the royal family gathered for a private meeting. He likened it to a point of internal coordination or a family summit kind of moment drawn from their history.

Ian Pelham Turner, a former royal photographer, told The Mirror, "None of the Royal Family, including King Charles and Prince William, were informed beforehand that the arrest was going to take place."

Pelham Turner added that behind-the-scenes concern is significant, saying, "I am sure nerves will be on frantic keel behind the scenes with the Royal Family concerned about what explosive details may come out."

He also suggested, "I think a war room may have been set up at Windsor with top current and previous royal consultants brought in for their advice."

He described the situation as "the biggest crisis facing Buckingham Place and the Royal Family," and characterized the response as "the Royal Family showing the iron fist in the velvet glove."

Pelham Turner also said Andrew has been given the nickname "blabbermouth," which he attributed to police protection officers, adding concerns that he may disclose information in court proceedings.

Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a U.K. trade envoy from 2001 through 2011. He has since been released from custody. Any decision on whether he will face charges will be made by the Crown Prosecution Service once police conclude their investigation.

The Crown Prosecution Service operates independently from the royal family and is responsible for determining whether charges are brought.