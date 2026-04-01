Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are requesting additional time for Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone, after they accused him of involvement in a failed contraband smuggling scheme inside a New York detention facility.

According to AllHipHop, Campbell, already incarcerated for 35 years due to his role in the killing of a rapper's bodyguard, now faces allegations. Prosecutors allege that Campbell masterminded the events of June 30, 2024, while incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

According to prosecutors, the alleged scheme involved coordinating with individuals outside the facility to deliver contraband, including drugs, weapons and phones, through a window using a rope. The plan ultimately failed but has become central to a new federal case that could add more than two years to Campbell's sentence.

Reporting from New York Daily News details that video evidence submitted in court shows inmates attempting to pull a rope filled with contraband into the facility by scaling a gym wall for nearly 20 minutes.

Prosecutors allege that Campbell used a contraband cellphone to direct the operation through voice messages. In one message cited in court filings, he provided instructions on how the plan should be executed.

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In a recorded statement presented by prosecutors, he said, "We gonna throw the line out from that gate, so you just run right in the gate and you hook it to the line 'cause there's a hook on the end of the line we got right now. You just going to hook it and just dip back out. Sturdy," he said in an April 19, 2024 recording cited by prosecutors.

In another recorded message referenced in the case, he added further timing instructions. He stated, "Yeah, so I'ma tell y'all when to drive up. We gonna have the line out already, and I'ma just tell you drive right up, so you can get right out the car and do it."

Authorities say the plan involved a 50-foot rope thrown from outside the facility to a fourth-floor recreation room window, a tactic sometimes referred to as a "fishing" operation in correctional settings.

Court documents indicate the attempt began in the early afternoon when an alleged accomplice approached the facility and tossed the rope toward the building. Inside, multiple inmates reportedly worked together to retrieve it, stacking furniture to reach the window while another individual acted as a lookout.

The effort ended when one inmate lost his footing and fell, knocking over the makeshift structure and halting the operation. No contraband was successfully brought into the facility. Prosecutors said all individuals connected to the plot, both inside and outside the jail, have pleaded guilty.

The case has also renewed scrutiny over conditions at MDC Brooklyn, which has faced criticism in recent years over safety concerns, contraband issues and staffing shortages. If convicted in the latest case, Campbell could face an additional months behind bars, extending a sentence that already spans decades.