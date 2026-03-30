Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were reportedly "appalled" after Sarah Ferguson claimed that Queen Elizabeth's spirit communicates with her through the late monarch's corgis.

RadarOnline reports, the 66-year-old former Duchess, who now goes by Sarah Ferguson following her title loss, told an audience at the Creative Women Platform Forum in London that she receives guidance from the Queen through her two corgis, Muick and Sandy.

"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof,' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," Ferguson said. She added, "I believe it's because the Queen is passing by" when the animals bark at nothing.

According to sources cited by Tom Sykes' Royalist Substack, William and Kate found the comments "intense[ly] irritating." The report states, "William and Catherine, along with those who actually cared for and spent time with the Queen in her final months...thought it was a bizarre and tasteless way for Sarah to boast...of her spiritual closeness to Elizabeth."

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The insider explained that the ex-couple's handling of the Queen's corgis contributed to the displeasure. "They also found it distasteful that Sarah pretended to friends that she had been 'left' the dogs in the late sovereign's will, when, in fact, they were simply returned to Andrew and Sarah who had given the Queen the dogs...without consulting other family members," the source said.

Ferguson's claims reportedly prompted a range of reactions within the royal household. "Some people at the palace think it's sweet—others whisper she's gone completely mad and she's losing her mind, while William and Kate remain horrified by the claim," the insider noted.

The former Duchess' daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, have also reportedly expressed concern over the situation.

One royal aide said, "The sisters adore both their parents, but it's been an incredibly hard year. Their mother's finding comfort in talking to the dogs as if the Queen's spirit is with her, and their father's been cast out. None of them could have predicted life turning out this way."

Ferguson inherited the corgis after Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, though they were originally gifted to the monarch by Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, in 2021. The situation has created tension within the royal family over both the corgis and Ferguson's unusual spiritual claims.

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