Ashton Kutcher is reportedly feeling uneasy about wife, Mila Kunis', close rapport with her recent co-star, Josh O'Connor, as new claims suggest on-set chemistry may be causing tension behind the scenes.

InTouch Weekly noted that the reported concerns follow Kunis' work on "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," where she appeared alongside O'Connor. While professional relationships between co-stars are common in the entertainment industry, insiders claim the dynamic between the two actors has drawn attention.

According to StyleCaster, sources allege that Kutcher has been uncomfortable with how frequently Kunis has remained in contact with O'Connor following filming and promotional activities.

An unnamed insider described the perceived connection between Kunis and her co-star in detail. "[Kunis and O'Connor] have real chemistry, the kind you can't fake. You don't really see it in the movie but you totally see it whenever they're in the same room, and during the entire press tour."

The same source emphasized that such interactions can be expected within the industry. "Mila working in big Hollywood movies is important to him and something he wants to model for their kids. But Ashton needs to be realistic. Of course, you're going to make new friends and hit it off with new co-stars."

Despite the reported chemistry, the source suggested there may be boundaries in place that limit any deeper concern.

In a separate remark, the insider said O'Connor is considered a "safe guy" for Kunis to "flirt with," noting that he is in a committed relationship with actress Alison Oliver. Even so, Kutcher is said to be navigating his feelings carefully while maintaining composure publicly.

Another insider claimed he is choosing not to escalate the situation, explaining, "He's [also] on his best behavior because he desperately wants to be the next James Bond or at least a finalist."

The report surfaces as the couple continues to maintain a relatively low public profile following past controversies, including their support of former co-star Danny Masterson prior to his conviction. The situation drew criticism at the time, prompting both Kutcher and Kunis to issue a public apology.

In that apology, they clarified their intentions behind writing letters to the court. "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," they said.

They further added, "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. We're sorry if that has been the case."

Kutcher and Kunis, who first met on the set of That '70s Show, have long been viewed as one of Hollywood's enduring couples. Their relationship, which began years after their on-screen romance, has largely remained private despite ongoing public interest.

As of now, neither Kutcher nor Kunis has publicly addressed the latest claims regarding her reported on-set chemistry with O'Connor.