Ryan Seacrest is drawing attention after candidly opening up about his love life on live television, revealing feelings of loneliness and a surprising turn to dating apps following his recent breakup.

The longtime host said this during a romance-themed episode of "Wheel of Fortune," where the happy couples made him feel even more single. The moment, initially delivered with humor, quickly took on a more personal tone as the broadcast continued.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Seacrest leaned into the theme of the episode while addressing viewers directly. In a lighthearted moment, he shared his plans for the evening. "I love 'Love Is in the Air,' and I'll be on Tinder tonight so I can find it."

His co-host, Vanna White, responded playfully, reinforcing the segment's romantic tone. Seeking to reassure him, she replied, "Love will be in the air next time. I promise."

As the episode went on, Seacrest's comments went from lighthearted to contemplative and relevant to viewers who could relate to the sincerity of his words.

In a different instance of vulnerability and candidness, he revealed, "I am so lonely up here."

Daily Mail reported that the scene quickly went viral online, and audiences are weighing in on the situation. While some have speculated that Seacrest's past relationships may have contributed to his current state of loneliness, others have found his words relatable and refreshingly honest.

Seacrest's personal life is once again in the public eye after his 2024 split from model Aubrey Paige after three years of dating. The split is described as amicable, with both individuals having a high level of respect for each other.

Seacrest had previously been associated with model Shayna Taylor and had a romantic history with dancer and actress Julianne Hough, both of which attracted considerable public scrutiny.

The controversy surrounding his love life has also had an impact on his professional life. His chemistry with Carrie Underwood on American Idol has sparked the interest of viewers, but it remains within the realm of a professional relationship.

However, Ryan Seacrest remains an active figure in the television and radio world, from his initial days in broadcasting to hosting prominent entertainment programs. Yet, his most recent remarks seem to reveal an underlying reality about the television personality. At first, the television host thought it would be a funny joke about the dating app's swiping feature, but it turned into a real encounter.