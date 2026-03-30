Tiger Woods is facing renewed scrutiny following an arrest in Martin County, Florida, which occurred just days after President Donald Trump publicly commented on the golfer's delayed comeback.

Fans quickly drew connections between the two events, joking that the timing seemed almost orchestrated, while social media users debated whether Trump had prior knowledge of Woods' legal troubles, according to Atlanta Black Star.

Per Los Angeles Times, authorities reported that Woods was driving along South Beach Road, a narrow coastal route, when he attempted to pass a pickup pulling a small trailer in a 30-mph zone. The maneuver caused his vehicle to clip the trailer and tip onto its side.

Woods, alone at the time, was unharmed, as was the other driver. Officials administered a breath test at the scene, which showed no alcohol in his system, though Woods declined a follow-up test at the jail.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods "was cooperative" but added that by refusing the additional urine test, authorities could not definitively determine impairment. Legal experts noted that Woods' refusal was within his rights, though he was subsequently charged with refusal to submit to a lawful test and suspicion of driving under the influence with property damage.

Fans on social media reacted quickly. "Not again, get some help, dude," one Instagram user commented. Another noted Woods' appearance, saying, "Got bags all under his eyes poor fellow hopefully whatever he's going through he gets through it." Some questioned how he maintained his driver's license, recalling his previous 2017 reckless driving conviction and a near-fatal 2021 rollover crash in Los Angeles.

Woods, 50, has previously entered rehabilitation for prescription painkiller addiction stemming from back surgeries, raising concerns about his ongoing health and stability as he attempts a golf comeback. People familiar with the situation noted his struggles since his divorce from Elin Nordegren and past personal scandals.

President Trump weighed in after hearing of the accident. "I feel so badly," he said as shared by RedAve Press. "He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know. He's a very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man."

This contrasted with his remarks two days earlier on "The Five," when he told fans, "I love Tiger, but he won't be there... He'll be there, but he won't be playing in it."

Tiger Woods was released from Martin County Jail on Friday after posting bail and left in an SUV, sparking further online speculation about the timing of the arrest and its connection to Trump's previous comments.