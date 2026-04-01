A frightening moment interrupted a family beach getaway for Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin when their 9-year-old son, Leonardo "Leo," was rushed to the hospital after suffering a head injury.

Hilaria shared the news on Instagram Monday, posting photos that showed Leo lying on a hospital bed, sitting in a wheelchair, and later smiling with a bandage above his left eyebrow.

According to US Magazine, she revealed the injury in a direct and emotional message, writing, "Trigger warning: Leo split his forehead open and we were well taken care of in the hospital. So grateful for the kindness and care."

The incident happened during what was meant to be a happy reunion. Hilaria had been away on a work trip, and her family traveled to meet her for a beach vacation.

While she did not explain exactly how the accident occurred, she made it clear the injury required immediate medical attention.

Hilaria Baldwin recapped a recent family trip with her and Alec Baldwin’s seven children, which saw their 9-year-old son suffering an injury: “Leo split his forehead open.” https://t.co/sp8RE3tnJ2 pic.twitter.com/ef9hrzhDNp — E! News (@enews) March 31, 2026

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet Family Moments

Despite the scare, Hilaria said the rest of the trip was filled with simple family moments. She shared that, aside from the accident, their days were spent enjoying the beach and being together again.

"Other than that, it's been beach, together... Memories made. I missed them so much it hurt," she wrote.

Photos and videos from the trip showed the family spending time by the ocean, including a clip of Alec wading in the water and another of Leo walking beside his mother while still wearing his bandage.

The images gave a sense that Leo was recovering and in good spirits after the injury. The update comes after Hilaria had opened up about how hard it was to leave her family for work earlier in the month. She previously shared that being away from her children caused real emotional pain.

According to PageSix, she recalled telling them, "There is no number that will make us not miss and ache for each other every day," highlighting the close bond within the family.