Media mogul and filmmaker Tyler Perry has come under scrutiny after his good deed, meant to help security personnel during a federal shutdown, turned out to be a confusing affair involving gift cards worth $1,000.

The incident happened at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where Perry had tried to distribute around $250,000 in cash to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees on March 26. The employees, however, could not receive cash under federal regulations, as per New York Post.

Perry's team pivoted by purchasing 250 prepaid gift cards worth $1,000 each, which were then distributed to workers as an alternative form of assistance, according to a report by Atlanta Black Star.

A union representative confirmed the process behind the distribution. Aaron Baker, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 554, explained the approval process. He said, "It went through the legal process through TSA."

Despite initial approval, confusion emerged days later when reports circulated that workers had been asked to return the gift cards due to a distribution issue. Local media indicated that the request came from airport leadership, prompting concern among recipients—many of whom had already used the funds.

Criticism bubbled up almost immediately, with some people casting doubt on how the charity drive was handled.

One social media user reacted to the situation by writing, "If he did any research or talked to anyone, he'd have known this." Another added, "He's needing some good publicity."

Additional commentary suggested alternative approaches. One critic remarked, "Maybe if it was done discreetly without the announcement, it would have gone well."

At the same time, many supporters defended Perry's intentions and praised his efforts to help workers affected by missed paychecks during the shutdown. One Instagram user expressed appreciation, writing, "Much respect for having the heart to help out the TSA agents even when presented with different obstacles." Another added, "It shows your heart."

The controversy took another turn when media personality Loren Larosa shared an alleged statement from Perry's legal team, disputing claims that the gift cards had been recalled.

In a statement attributed to Perry's representatives, the clarification read, "As you probably saw, our client Tyler Perry donated $250,000 worth of gift cards to TSA worker in Atlanta on Friday. Our team worked really closely with a TSA supervisor there to make sure this was handled properly and by the book. There is now a report going around now that these gift cards were returned and that is inaccurate – nothing has been returned to Tyler nor has anyone notified us that they will be returned."

As reported by 11 Alive, further complicating matters, reports indicated that some workers had already handed in physical cards, though most of the funds had been spent. One observer commented on the situation, "Baby those gift cards are SPENTTTTT AINT NO GIFT CARD TO GET BACK."

Ultimately, the cards are expected to be returned to workers, potentially as keepsakes rather than usable funds.

The episode underscores the complexities of providing aid within federal systems, even as Perry's broader record of philanthropy continues to draw recognition.