A victim of Jeffrey Epstein has alleged that the disgraced financier once joked about "adopting" Prince Andrew, describing the royal as someone who "fit in so well" within Epstein's inner circle.

The Russian model, identified as Mia, said she spent more than five years in Epstein's orbit and recalled the 2010 visit by the then-Duke of York.

"We should adopt Andrew into our family," Mia claimed Epstein said, according to the Daily Mail. She added that the prince appeared at ease in Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, surrounded by young women later identified as victims.

She described the atmosphere during Andrew's visit as unusually relaxed for Epstein's home. "With Andrew, it was very informal, like family," Mia explained, noting that women were allowed to wear casual sportswear, unlike the stricter rules enforced for other high-profile guests.

As per Radar Online, the account raises questions about what Andrew may have known or observed at the time. Mia said, "Everyone thought I was a teenager altogether; I look very young. So, what were we all doing there? And if he didn't have any such questions, that's strange."

She suggested that the presence of prominent figures like Prince Andrew lent Epstein credibility. "At the time, he seemed just so cool, so pleasant, but in fact, people of his level legitimised someone like Jeffrey Epstein," she said.

"And if a British prince is a guest at such a person's house, and you're like a girl from nowhere...who am I to judge someone like JE, when the British prince himself visits his house, jokes around?"

Mia also recounted a now-infamous Central Park walk with Epstein and Andrew. "We were walking behind them. I remember I didn't have warm clothes at the time. I borrowed someone's jacket from the house. It was this huge, ugly jacket. It was very cold," she said.

She described Epstein's alleged method of initiating physical contact under the guise of helping women relax. "He had this trick when he met women; one of the first things he'd say: 'You've got such tension in your back, I'll do an adjustment for you.'"

"And he'd do these things, lay them on the floor and all the bones would crack," Mia added. She questioned whether Prince Andrew may have mirrored similar behavior. "Maybe Andrew did the same, maybe JE taught him to do it? Because otherwise, why lie on the floor?"

The revelations reignite scrutiny over Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein and his presence during the financier's predatory activities, even as the royal has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.