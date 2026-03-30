Angelina Jolie is back in the news, this time because of her recent trip to Shanghai. Her appearance there ignited a flurry of gossip and conjecture regarding her appearance, with a good number of people speculating whether she'd had any work done.

Recently, the actress attended a high-profile event for the cosmetics brand Tom Ford during Shanghai Fashion Week. She appeared at the event as the brand ambassador. Footage of her appearance at the event went viral, with many speculating about her looks.

According to AOL, Jolie's minimalist styling — including an off-white wrap dress, bold red lip, and ash-blonde hair — became a focal point for fans analyzing her look. While some attributed the changes to lighting, styling, or natural aging, others speculated more critically.

After the event, a number of social media users offered their immediate, unvarnished opinions on the clips they saw.

One commenter expressed surprise at her appearance, writing, "That looks nothing like her." Another observer offered a more pointed critique of her facial features. "The most striking part is not aging. It's the loss of expression. When faces stop looking human and start looking manufactured, something clearly went too far."

A third commenter also questioned the change, stating, "Yeah, that's definitely not the Angelina we know. Something feels very strange about this whole thing."

Others made more direct assumptions about cosmetic procedures. One user wrote, "What did she do to herself? She now looks like that scary woman (who) was trying to look like her," referencing past viral comparisons.

Some of the reactions were good, though. Some people who watched the show defended the actress and discussed how aging naturally affects people. One commenter urged restraint, noting, "That's her, she's aging though, you can't expect her to look like she did in 2005."

As per Radar Online, Jolie has previously addressed speculation about plastic surgery. In a past interview, she dismissed such claims and emphasized her natural approach to aging. In that interview, she said, "I haven't had anything done, and I don't think I will."

Beyond appearance-related discussions, the outlet also reported claims from an unnamed source suggesting the actress has been under significant stress in recent years, citing ongoing legal disputes with ex-husband Brad Pitt and major life transitions.

A source described the reported toll on her well-being. "Angie is exhausted and clearly not taking care of herself. The stress never stops, and it's catching up with her in a very visible way." The same source elaborated on her condition. "Angie's been trying to eat more, but when she's really stressed out, her appetite is nonexistent."

Despite the speculation, Jolie has not publicly addressed the latest wave of commentary surrounding her appearance in Shanghai.