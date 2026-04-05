Tori Spelling and seven children were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Temecula, California, on Thursday evening, after authorities said another driver allegedly ran a red light while speeding and struck her vehicle.

The crash happened around 5:44 p.m. on Apr. 2 near the 28000 block of Rancho California Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle collision and found two cars with visible damage at the scene.

Spelling was driving with four of her children and three of their friends when the crash occurred, according to multiple reports that cited people familiar with the incident. Her children with ex-husband, Dean McDermott, include Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 12 or 13, and Beau, 9, though the reports varied slightly on Finn's age, according to NBC News.

Emergency crews evaluated everyone at the scene before taking Spelling and the seven children to the hospital in three ambulances, reports said. TMZ reported that the group was treated for cuts, bruises, contusions, and possible concussions, and later reports said they were released and recovering.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said no arrests were made and that the cause of the collision remains under investigation. Officials also said all occupants of both vehicles were checked at the scene, even though later reports said Spelling and the children were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Spelling's representative confirmed the crash and her hospitalization to NBC News and CBS Los Angeles. NBC News reported that the other motorist allegedly ran the red light at high speed, while CBS LA said deputies found both cars damaged and that investigators were still reviewing what happened.

This was not the first time Spelling had been involved in a crash with her children in the car. In 2011, she hit a wall while driving her two oldest children to school after being chased by paparazzi, according to Entertainment Weekly and E! News. At the time, Spelling said she was trying to get away from photographers and later described the crash as frightening for her family.

The latest crash drew attention because Spelling had several children and family friends in the car at the time. Reports said the vehicle carried seven children total, and all were checked by medical personnel after the collision, as per People.