Regan Cole-Graham, 36, a Google executive and wife of sports journalist Matthew Graham, tragically died on Saturday, January 31, after being struck by a car while riding her bike with her family in Los Angeles.

She was seven months pregnant with the couple's third child, a daughter.

Cole-Graham was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors delivered the unborn baby. Sadly, the infant spent two days in the NICU before passing away on Monday, February 2.

Matthew and Regan shared two sons, Dale, 3, and Theo, 19 months, with the couple married in 2021.

According to US Magazine, Los Angeles police confirmed that the driver remained at the scene and described the incident as a "tragic accident."

Friends of the family expressed heartbreak over the loss. "Regan was the most wonderful human being that I ever met," said Ashley Saglie. "She's the best mother, and she loved her kids and the world. It's... not fair."

The family has launched a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses and support Matthew and his children.

GoFundMe for Regan Cole-Graham Raises Over $215K

As of February 4, the fundraiser has raised over $215,000. Journalist Chris Cillizza shared the campaign with his 556,000 followers on X, calling on people to support his college friend.

"I wanted to share a tragedy with you all. And ask you for help," Cillizza wrote.

"On Saturday night, my college friend Matt Graham, his wife Regan Cole-Graham and their two young boys were riding bikes in Los Angeles. She was struck by a car and killed. She was also 7 months pregnant with their third child—a little girl."

He added, "I understand that not everyone is in a financial position to donate. But, if you are, please give what you can to my friend who has had his entire life change in the space of the last 2 days."

The GoFundMe remembers Cole-Graham as "a loving and devoted wife, a fierce and joyful mother, a hilarious and loyal sister, and a beautiful, fiery daughter."

Friends described her deep love for her children, husband, and family.

"She loved life. She loved playing with her kids. She loved her husband dearly," said Chrystal Caban. Mary Creel, another friend, added, "Everything I know about being a mom is from her. I can't imagine doing this without her, but I'm going to make sure that my son remembers Mommy Regan."

Photos on the fundraiser show the family smiling on the beach at sunset, celebrating life together, Yahoo reported.

A New Year's Eve 2025 post from Matthew displayed the couple with their children, capturing joyful moments before the tragedy.

Matthew Graham, a veteran sports writer for "Sports Illustrated" and co-founder of "For The Win."