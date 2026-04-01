Late Anne Burrell's home contained numerous pills, empty medication bottles, and cigarette butts, according to New York Police Department photos and reporting from PEOPLE.

The images show a bathroom area with pills scattered near a toilet and several over-the-counter medicine containers on the floor, including Advil, Zyrtec, and Motrin. The photos also show cigarette butts and a lighter, adding more detail to the police material reviewed by the outlet.

Burrell, the late Food Network personality known for "Worst Cooks in America," was found dead at her Brooklyn home on June 17, 2025, at age 55. Police said she was discovered unconscious and unresponsive, and emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Earlier reporting said investigators found about 100 pills near her body, based on an internal police document reviewed by The New York Times and later cited by other outlets. That account helped shape the first public picture of the scene before the newer photos were released, according to the New York Times.

The city medical examiner later ruled Burrell's death a suicide and listed the cause as acute intoxication from diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine. ABC News and PEOPLE reported the findings in July 2025 after the examiner completed the review.

A separate police report obtained this year said officers also found a note described as suicidal in the bedroom and journal entries with similar language. The report said Burrell's husband, Stuart Claxton, noticed the bed in their room had been made in an unusual way before he found her in the bathroom.

Claxton told police that Burrell had never previously tried to harm herself and had not spoken about suicide, according to the report. Authorities have not said he was involved in her death.

Burrell built a long television career through shows such as "Iron Chef America," "Chef Wanted," and "House of Knives." Her death prompted a broad response from the food and entertainment world, which remembered her as one of Food Network's most recognizable figures, as per ABC News.