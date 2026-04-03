Brooklyn Beckham's January social media post, a detailed accusation, claimed his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were trying to undermine his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham. He alleged they were putting "Brand Beckham" ahead of family. This public statement intensified existing rumors of a family divide.

By late March 2026, the situation continued to attract attention, largely because of family responses and public appearances.

The following are the primary revelations and updates drawn from verified reporting:

Brooklyn Beckham's January Instagram statement

On Jan. 19, 2026, the 26-year-old posted a multi-slide Instagram Stories message breaking years of silence. As per PEOPLE, he alleged his parents had "controlled" narratives in the press about the family, described their social media posts as "performative" and claimed they had been "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship" with Nicola Peltz Beckham since before the couple's April 2022 wedding. He wrote that he did not want to reconcile and would only communicate through lawyers.

Allegations involving the 2022 wedding

According to the BBC, Brooklyn Beckham specifically claimed Victoria Beckham canceled plans to design Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress at the last minute and "hijacked" the couple's first dance by stepping in to dance with him in front of guests in what he called an inappropriate manner. He also alleged his mother repeatedly invited women from his past into family situations to create discomfort.

Focus on "Brand Beckham"

As per AP News reporting, the statement asserted that public promotion and endorsements had been placed above all else, with family events and relationships portrayed as inauthentic. Brooklyn Beckham said he had remained private until his parents' team continued to engage with the press.

Parents' public birthday wishes

According to another report by PEOPLE, despite the accusations, David and Victoria Beckham posted birthday messages to Brooklyn Beckham on March 4 for his 27th birthday, sharing throwback photos and expressing love. No direct response to the specific claims has been issued by the couple or their representatives.

Read more: Cruz Beckham Hopes to Mend Relationship With Brooklyn Beckham After Birthday Greeting

Cruz Beckham's tour performance

In mid-March, younger brother Cruz Beckham, 21, performed lyrics during a U.K. tour that fans and media interpreted as referencing the family situation, including lines about a "lonely" brother and "breaking mama's heart." Brooklyn Beckham did not attend Cruz Beckham's February 21st birthday celebration.

Nicola Peltz Beckham's indirect response

In a March 5 interview with The Hollywood Reporter promoting her film "Prima," Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, declined to discuss the family dynamics and focused instead on her editing work. She has not directly addressed the January statement.

Nelson Peltz's comment

Nicola Peltz Beckham's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, told a Wall Street Journal event audience on Feb. 3 that his daughter and son-in-law were "great" and that he anticipated their "long, happy marriage."

Recent joint appearance and media coverage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attended an Oscars viewing party hosted by Elton John in West Hollywood on March 15 and appeared together publicly. The developments have prompted multiple documentaries, including a Channel 4 special, a Stan Original series and ABC News segments, along with widespread online discussion.

The Beckham family had previously presented a united public image, notably through David Beckham's 2023 Netflix documentary series. No formal statements from the family's business representatives have addressed the personal allegations. Gordon Ramsay, a longtime friend of the Beckhams, publicly defended Victoria Beckham's right to feel upset over the claims during a February appearance.

The story has played out primarily through social media and entertainment outlets rather than legal or business channels, shifting focus from the family's brand endorsements and joint ventures to questions about private relationships. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham continue to live primarily in the United States and have not issued further public comments beyond the March developments.