Lionsgate has set "The Housemaid's Secret" for a theatrical release on Dec. 17, 2027, with Sydney Sweeney expected to return as Millie. The sequel follows the success of "The Housemaid" and continues the franchise based on Freida McFadden's novels.

The first "The Housemaid" centers on Millie Calloway, a woman trying to rebuild her life after a troubled past. She takes a live-in housekeeping job with Nina and Andrew Winchester, but the job quickly turns into a dangerous situation as she discovers signs of abuse, control, and deception inside the home.

As the story unfolds, Millie learns that Nina is also trapped in an abusive marriage, and the two women work to expose Andrew's behavior. The film and book build toward a tense final act that reveals how deeply the Winchester family's lives have been manipulated, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel, "The Housemaid's Secret," follows Millie after she starts over with a new housekeeping job in Manhattan. She works for Douglas Garrick, who says his wife, Wendy, is too ill to be seen, but Millie soon notices behavior and details that suggest something far more troubling is happening inside the apartment.

The second story follows Millie as she tries to uncover the truth while facing another closed-off household with secrets of its own. The novel continues the series' focus on hidden abuse, lies, and the danger behind polished appearances, EW News reported.

The first film drew strong audience interest and a positive response. It opened to solid box office numbers, then held well in later weeks, with reports citing a 75% critics' score and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, helping the movie become one of Lionsgate's stronger recent thriller releases.

Casting for the sequel is also taking shape. Michele Morrone is expected to return, while Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast as Wendy Garrick. Paul Feig is expected to direct again, and Rebecca Sonnenshine is attached to write the screenplay, as per Variety.