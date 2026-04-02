The entertainment industry has already lost several familiar names this year, with deaths reported across film, television, music, and comedy. These losses include actors, musicians, and performers whose work reached wide audiences over many years.

1. Catherine O'Hara died on Jan. 30 at 71. She was known for "Home Alone," "Beetlejuice," and "Schitt's Creek," and reports said a pulmonary embolism was the immediate cause, with rectal cancer listed as a contributing factor.

2. James Van Der Beek died on Feb. 11 at 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer. He became widely known for "Dawson's Creek," and he had previously shared his diagnosis publicly.

3. Robert Duvall died on Feb. 16 at 95. The actor had one of the longest careers on this list, with major film roles that included "The Godfather" and "Tender Mercies."

4. Eric Dane died on Feb. 19 at 53. He was known for "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," and his death came after he had revealed that he had ALS.

5. Robert Carradine died on Feb. 24 at 71. He was best known for "Revenge of the Nerds" and later appeared in "Lizzie McGuire."

6. Brad Arnold, the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, died on Feb. 7 at 47. Reports said he died after a battle with kidney cancer.

7. Chuck Norris died on March 19 at 86. The martial artist and actor built a long career in action films, including "The Delta Force" and "Missing in Action."

8. Valerie Perrine died on March 23 at 82. She was known for "Superman" and for earning an Academy Award nomination for "Lenny."

9. Bob Weir died on Jan. 10 at 78. As a co-founder of the Grateful Dead, he was a major figure in American rock music for decades.

10. Demond Wilson died on Jan. 31 at 78. He was best known for playing Lamont Sanford on "Sanford and Son," and reports said he died after complications from cancer.