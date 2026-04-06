Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny following reports that he was seen arriving at his new Norfolk residence with a mystery woman, fueling speculation about his increasingly private lifestyle.

The 66-year-old royal, who has stepped back from public duties, was reportedly spotted driving himself toward a property known as Marsh Farm, located on the Sandringham estate, accompanied by a protection officer and one of his dogs.

According to Radar Online, a woman appeared to be seated in the back of his vehicle during the journey, prompting claims that the former duke may be discreetly bringing a companion into his new home.

The report introduced commentary from a source familiar with the situation. "There is a real sense of intrigue building around Andrew Windsor and the suggestion he has been 'smuggling' a mystery woman into his new home points to a level of secrecy that mirrors the wider circumstances he now finds himself in."

The outlet noted that the sighting comes as Andrew prepares to relocate permanently to the five-bedroom residence after leaving Royal Lodge earlier this year.

The report also included further remarks from the same source regarding the speculation. "Given the scrutiny that continues to surround him, the idea of a new woman being discreetly brought into Marsh Farm is intensifying speculation and raising further questions about what is happening behind closed doors."

Another insider suggested that the optics of the situation could deepen existing controversy surrounding the royal.

The publication presented the additional perspective. "Andrew is clearly attempting to carve out a more private existence, but the perception that he is having to 'smuggle' someone into the property only amplifies the sense of controversy that continues to surround him."

The same source added further commentary on public perception. "Even if the intention is discretion, the optics of it inevitably fuel further scrutiny and reinforce the narrative that he cannot escape the attention and questions that follow him. Also, everything he does seems to have an element of the sinister and secret about it."

The move to Marsh Farm is reportedly part of a broader transition, with extensive preparations underway at the property. The publication reported that hundreds of moving boxes, including items marked with royal insignia, have been transported to the estate alongside multiple shipments of artwork.

Security has also been stepped up, with the addition of fencing, surveillance systems, and a larger no-fly zone over the area. The relocation follows years of controversy surrounding Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein, which led to his removal from official royal duties by his brother, King Charles III.

It also said that Andrew is living at Wood Farm for now while renovations are going on at Marsh Farm. He plans to move in fully in the next few weeks.

Separate reporting from Vanity Fair confirmed that Prince Andrew is relocating to Marsh Farm, a secluded property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, underscoring his increasing distance from central royal life.