Former Prince Andrew has been seen in public for the first time since his February arrest linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The 66-year-old was photographed on Saturday walking his dogs at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, accompanied by a bodyguard, according to Page Six.

Andrew recently moved to Sandringham after leaving Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor, following the fallout from his arrest.

The former Duke of York has faced years of legal scrutiny and public backlash due to his association with Epstein, including a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre that was settled out of court in 2022.

Andrew was taken into custody on February 19—his birthday—on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Epstein. The former royal appeared visibly shaken when leaving jail in a car that same day. He has denied all accusations. If convicted, Andrew could face life in prison.

Ex-Prince Andrew Seen Walking His Corgis at Sandringham Estate for First Time Since Arrest https://t.co/r8662oNm99 pic.twitter.com/NR44jKpoKm — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 22, 2026

Prince Andrew Walks Dogs at Sandringham

Since the arrest, Andrew has largely stayed out of the public eye, making Saturday's outing his first appearance. According to Parade, images show him walking through the rural estate with his dogs while flanked by security.

The scandal has also affected Andrew's family. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, reportedly struggled to find stable housing in New York after losing her royal home, often staying with friends, including Priscilla Presley.

Meanwhile, their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, have altered public engagements and distanced themselves from their father's controversies. Sources told Us Weekly that while the sisters are "horrified" by Andrew's actions, their main concern is the ongoing fallout rather than the possibility of his imprisonment.

King Charles III, Prince William, and Kate Middleton also faced public scrutiny due to their association with Andrew, being heckled during a service at Westminster Abbey. The royal trio reportedly did not react to the protests.

Andrew's ties to Epstein have already cost him much of his royal standing. He was stripped of his "HRH" title and duties in 2022 and formally removed from his royal roles by King Charles in 2025.