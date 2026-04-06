Tom Cruise may have stepped back from publicly discussing his ties to Scientology, but the actor's recent appearances suggest he remains deeply involved in the controversial religion.

Cruise was photographed in the front row at The Church of Scientology's annual celebration of founder L. Ron Hubbard's birthday on March 14 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida. Pictures of the event were shared by the Church and reviewed by OK! Magazine and whistleblower Tony Ortega's Substack, The Underground Bunker.

Observing Cruise at the event, a neutral source noted his engagement during the proceedings. "He smiled and clapped as the church's current leader, David Miscavige, took to the stage," the source said. Other celebrities in attendance included John Travolta, Bodhi Elfman, and Jenna Elfman.

Cruise has avoided public discussions of Scientology since the late 2000s.

Evan Nierman, founder of Red Banyan crisis PR, told Us Weekly last year, "I think Tom Cruise learned his lesson with the discussion and uproar around Scientology that happened many years ago. He's been very effective at not shining a light on that and instead letting the power of his films and his stunt work speak for itself."

A former Scientologist offered insight into Cruise's enduring relationship with the church. Marc Headley told Stylecaster, "[Tom's] been in a decades-long bromance with a controversial man [David Miscavige]. Who cares if he still runs fast and jumps off stuff? I suspect the more people knew about Tom Cruise's close relationship with Scientology, the less they would spend supporting him and his activities."

Cruise has also appeared at other Scientology events in recent years, including last year's annual Patrons Ball, indicating his continued participation.

Meanwhile, his personal life has drawn media attention. After splitting from girlfriend Ana de Armas, a source told the outlet, "Ana's very independent. She wanted a genuine relationship, not something that felt like an arrangement. Eventually, she began ignoring his calls for days, and that's when everything started to unravel."

Radar Online reported, "He's going around saying he was the one who ended things, but it's clear he's in pain. One day, he insists it's her loss, the next he's wondering if he'll ever meet someone who really gets him. He's uneasy, isolated, and overthinking everything."

A separate source added, "He doesn't like it when things fall apart unexpectedly. This relationship wasn't just another Hollywood fling — he really saw a future with her."

Though Cruise's low profile on Scientology may seem like distance, observers suggest the actor's continued attendance at major church events confirms his ongoing commitment to the faith and its community.