The wife of Vice President JD Vance has again been criticized because her remarks intended to highlight some positive attributes of his character have been questioned instead.

During a recent television appearance, Usha Vance described her husband in warm terms, offering a perspective she suggested is not widely seen by the public. She made the remarks during an interview on Fox News when asked to share something viewers might not know about him.

The report introduced her response to that question. "He is just the nicest, funniest guy," she said. The outlet also included her elaboration on his role within their family.

"He's really just a wonderful person to be around, and our children, our family has so much more joy because he is a part of it," she continued. "I wish that people saw more of that."

The comments quickly circulated online, where they drew a sharp and often critical reaction from social media users.

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Radar Online reported that many commenters rejected the characterization outright, with some responding in blunt terms. One user wrote, "She must be easily amused bc he's got the personality of a mushroom."

Another commenter questioned the sincerity of the remarks, stating, "She must be a terrible person as well. It's the only explanation."

Others focused on Vance's public record, contrasting it with the description offered in the interview. One critic said: "No ma'am. He has terrorized this country with his heartless lies and actions. The last thing he is is nice or funny."

The publication also highlighted additional reactions that framed the comments as unconvincing. One user wrote, "What's funny is that she thinks this is convincing." Another response took a more direct tone. "She is so gross. And a liar just like her scumbag husband," someone else penned.

Some commenters suggested that the need to emphasize those traits publicly raised further doubts. One person wrote, "The fact that no one knows he's a 'nice, funny' guy just shows you how horrible he's actually been in public."

Others echoed that sentiment, with one user stating, "If he was nice and funny, we'd know." Another added, "Maybe more people would see it if he would actually show it. Seems like he'd rather continue to show himself being an a------."

A separate commenter offered a broader critique of the vice president's public persona. "Vance is anything but funny or nice and he's dumber than dirt! America knows all it needs to know about her husband, total Trump sycophant with no independent thinking!"

The publication reported that the backlash comes amid a broader effort to reshape Vance's public image, including media appearances and projects tied to family life and personal storytelling.

The outlet noted that the timing coincides with plans for Vance to promote his upcoming memoir, potentially increasing his visibility ahead of future political considerations.

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