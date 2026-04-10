Actress and former "Sister, Sister" star Tia Mowry has stepped into the spotlight with a new partner, putting to rest speculation that she had reunited with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

Since her 2023 divorce from Hardrict, Mowry has been open about her journey of self-discovery and healing. While Hardrict has maintained privacy regarding his personal life, Mowry has shared glimpses of her new romance, much to the excitement of fans.

On Thursday, Mowry was seen publicly with a mystery man who bears no resemblance to Hardrict. The couple was photographed holding hands and dressed in coordinated white and mint outfits, sparking widespread interest and social media buzz, as per the Atlanta Black Star.

"Got her a YN OKAYYY," one user commented, noting the apparent age difference. Others quickly dismissed earlier rumors suggesting she had gotten back together with Hardrict. "Why would she hide Cory when we already know him?" another wrote.

Mowry has also been expressing herself through social media content, including a recent lip-sync video set to Beyoncé's "Deja Vu." Wearing a striking black lace dress and leather coat, she captioned the clip, "Maybe it's déjà vu... or maybe I've always been this woman," prompting fans to speculate about her new relationship.

In February, she confirmed having a new man in her life but kept his identity private. Last month, in an interview with PEOPLE, Mowry revealed how she manifested her current relationship after a long period of solitude.

"I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed," she said. "I manifested this. I really did."

The 47-year-old mother of two added that visualization played a key role in her journey. "I just started to stop just talking bad and poorly about dating because it was very easy to do that," Mowry explained.

While protective of their privacy, Mowry expressed happiness with her new relationship. She shares two children — son Cree, 14, and daughter Cairo — with Hardrict.

It remains unclear if Hardrict has met Mowry's new partner, but fans hope for a smooth transition for the family following their divorce.