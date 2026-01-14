Tia Mowry continues to draw attention online following her divorce, with her recent social media activity prompting both praise and criticism from fans and observers.

The actor and television personality has been open about life after the end of her marriage, often sharing expressive videos that highlight her evolving sense of self and independence.

Since the separation, Mowry's posts have frequently sparked debate among followers, who weigh in on her dating life, co-parenting journey and experiences as a single mother. While many supporters applaud her confidence, others remain skeptical of her increasingly bold online presence.

In her most recent post on Jan. 12, Mowry shared a video of herself rapping along to the self-affirming song "Her" by Megan Thee Stallion. The actor gave what many called "bold energy and attitude" in the video, according to Atlanta Black Star. It's crucial to remember that Mowry opted to use the censored version of the song before quoting the lyrics she mouthed. The lyrics included, "I don't care if these b-tches don't like me, because like, I'm pretty as f-ck."

The post showcased two outfits, including a chic look with capri jeans, a black blazer and fishnet crop top, followed by a black satin gown with a thigh-high split. Before sharing her words in the caption, the context of the post suggested a confident reintroduction of herself to followers. She wrote, "Tia MF Mowry."

Reaction online was swift and divided. Before highlighting supportive comments, Atlanta Black Star noted that many fans celebrated her confidence. Among the responses were remarks such as, "Go awf Tia" and "You ate."

Another supporter added, "Ugh she's just really been in her bag since she left that man." One TikTok user commented, "Let a yn come change ya life."

On Instagram, a fan wrote, "It's giving she's soooo herself. I love it. The sex appeal. The audacity. The authenticity. Big Tia energy."

However, not all feedback was positive. Before citing criticism, the publication reported that detractors were quick to share their disapproval. On Hollywood Unlocked's page, one critic wrote, "It's giving midlife crisis sorry," while another added, "This is getting sad."

Mowry shares two children with her ex-husband Cory Hardrict, a 14-year-old son, Cree, and a 7-year-old daughter, Cairo. Since the divorce, her content has become noticeably bolder, leading some to speculate about her motivations and emotional state.

Despite the speculation, Mowry has not publicly explained her fondness for lip-synching videos. For now, fans and critics alike continue to watch as she navigates this highly visible new chapter of her life.

In other news, in an exclusive interview with Us Magazine, Tia Mowry, 46, opened up about dating after her 14-year marriage to Cory Hardrict. She described dating as "fun" and a path to self-discovery but admitted she's currently taking a break after realizing some people were more attracted to her fame than her.

Mowry emphasized that her future partner should have emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and a commitment to personal growth. She also highlighted the importance of mental health and her strong support system while navigating post-divorce life.

Mowry's new series, "Tia Mowry: My Next Act," premieres on We TV, offering fans a glimpse into her journey of love, healing, and personal growth.