Tia Mowry shared a deeply personal moment in episode four of her series, 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act,' when she received unexpected news about her health. During the episode, Mowry revealed that her routine mammogram results were abnormal, leaving her visibly shaken and emotional.

"I feel like right when I'm working on my mental health because of what I'm going through, now this. Another situation," Mowry said through tears. "This is my health."

The actress, who has a family history of cancer, explained how the news hit especially hard. She revealed that her grandmother and aunt both passed away from cancer, compounding her fears. Following the mammogram, her doctor advised a biopsy for more clarity on the situation.

"I have been doing so much to take care of my mental health," Mowry said in a confessional moment during the episode. "I've been meditating, I've been journaling, but I'm scared. I don't know what to expect."

The episode aired during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a poignant time for such a candid revelation. Mowry's vulnerability sheds light on the importance of prioritizing both mental and physical health, especially in the face of uncertainty.

This year has already been a difficult one for Mowry. She is approaching the one-year mark since finalizing her divorce from Cory Hardrict, whom she was married to for 14 years. Adding to the challenges, Mowry recently disclosed that she no longer lives close to her twin sister, Tamera, a bond that serves as a significant source of comfort.

"Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," Mowry shared in a clip promoting her show. "It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her. But that's just not where we are right now."

Mowry's openness about her struggles continues to resonate with viewers, highlighting her journey of self-care, resilience, and healing.