More than 20 years after "Maid in Manhattan" premiered, Jennifer Lopez is looking back on the film with gratitude while stepping confidently into a new romantic comedy era.

In an Instagram post shared on April 10, Lopez revisited the beloved movie and gave fans a glimpse of what's next with her upcoming Netflix project, "Office Romance." The post featured rare behind-the-scenes photos captured during the filming of "Maid in Manhattan."

Lopez credited photographer Barry Wetcher and shared images with co-stars including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and the late Natasha Richardson and Bob Hoskins.

Reflecting on the experience, Lopez wrote, "So many feelings! Such wonderful memories!" She added, "And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It's OUR Happy Era!!!"

Set to debut this summer, "Office Romance" is directed by Ol Parker and stars Lopez alongside Brett Goldstein, People reported.

The cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, and Edward James Olmos. The screenplay was written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly, with Lopez also serving as a producer.

Jennifer Lopez Says She's 'Back in My Rom-Com Era' as She Prepares to Launch Office Romance with Brett Goldstein https://t.co/J20AS48L1L — People (@people) April 11, 2026

Read more: Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Planning a Secret Party to Make Headlines With Bad Bunny and Revive Love Life

Jennifer Lopez Says New Rom-Com Breaks Her Mold

Lopez has hinted that this new film will bring a different tone compared to her earlier work.

Speaking previously, she explained, "It's not the typical J.Lo rom-com that you are used to... It's a little raunchy," adding that the humor is closer in style to "Knocked Up" and "There's Something About Mary."

According to Yahoo, the reflection on "Maid in Manhattan" also included a second post where Lopez revisited her character, Marisa Ventura.

"Twenty-something years later and I still think about Marisa Ventura," she wrote, describing the single mother who worked in a luxury hotel yet carried herself with quiet confidence.

The 2002 film marked a key moment in Lopez's early romantic comedy success, alongside titles like "The Wedding Planner" and "Monster-in-Law." She later returned to the genre with "Marry Me" and "Shotgun Wedding."