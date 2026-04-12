Harrison Ford said a college battle with depression pushed him toward acting after he accidentally took a drama class at Ripon College, where he found a sense of community that changed his life.

The actor spoke about the experience in an Apr. 9 episode of The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, saying he was "more than depressed" and "psychologically not well" during his college years. Ford, now 83, described a period of isolation in which he rarely left his room and often went back to bed after ordering pizza.

Ford said his mental state improved only after he signed up for drama to raise his grade-point average. He said he had only read part of the class description and did not realize he would have to perform in plays, according to Perez Hilton.

Inside the class, Ford said he met people he had once thought were misfits but later saw as some of the most interesting people he had ever known. He said the class gave him access to storytellers and a group setting that helped him feel connected.

Ford began his film career in the late 1960s and 1970s with smaller roles before becoming widely known as Han Solo in "Star Wars" and as Indiana Jones in the "Raiders of the Lost Ark" films. Those roles made him one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, and he later built a long film career with parts in "Blade Runner," "Witness," "The Fugitive," and "Air Force One," Britannica reported.

In recent years, Ford has remained active in both films and television, including "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in 2023 and Apple TV's "Shrinking." Apple renewed "Shrinking" for a fourth season in January 2026, before the third season finished its run, and Ford has said the series could be a satisfying final chapter in his career.

On "Shrinking," Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a therapist living with Parkinson's disease, a role that has drawn strong reviews and given him his first Emmy nomination.

In interviews around the show's third season, Ford said the work is "a different kind of job" and that the writing and character development are deeper than what a film role usually allows. The latest film listed in reports on his career is "Captain America: Brave New World," where he appears as President Thaddeus Ross, as per People.