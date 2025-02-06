Harrison Ford says he's ready to be done with acting and spend more time with family.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 82-year-old actor acknowledged he still has a couple of ongoing projects, but said he's ready to "stop working."

"I wanna finish what I'm doing," Ford told the outlet of his current Paramount+ series "1923," the second season of which premieres on Feb. 23, and Apple TV+ series "Shrinking." He'll also still appear on the big screen in the upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World," in which he takes over the role of U.S. President Thaddeus Ross following the death of William Hurt.

"I've always wanted to work in different genres for different audiences," he said. "When I have seen the Marvel movies that I've seen — I haven't seen that many of them — I watched some really wonderful actors have a really good time. And I thought, hey, why not give me a piece of that?"

When he signed on for the role, however, he had no idea his character would "turn into the Red Hulk."

"Well, it's like life," he said. "You only get so far in the kit until the last page of the instructions is missing."

The father of five, including wife Calista Flockhart's son Liam, whom he adopted, sees himself winding down his acting career to spend more time with family.

"I have things in my life outside of movies," he said, like being a pilot.

"I'd like to spend more time flying," he said. "I'd like to spend more time with my family at home."

-- With reporting by TMX