White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing renewed online scrutiny after family photos she shared from a public Easter event went viral, with social media users claiming they noticed a detail she allegedly tried to hide.

The images, which Leavitt posted following a White House Easter Egg Roll appearance, were intended to highlight a light family moment but quickly shifted focus online.

A social media user drew attention to what they believed they saw in the images. "Still can't unsee your turkey neck," one commenter wrote, according to Atlanta Black Star.

The discussion escalated as users began dissecting other aspects of the photos, with some focusing on Leavitt's appearance and perceived inconsistencies across the images.

A second commenter added a harsher remark that circulated widely in reposts of the thread. "The way her wrinkles show up ... hard to believe she ain't 30 ... someone present her birth certificate ... ASAP!" another user wrote.

The conversation soon broadened into criticism of Leavitt's personal life and family dynamics, with some users making age-related comparisons involving her husband.

A separate commenter offered a more pointed jab that added to the viral attention. "Sheeesh is that ur husband??? Thought was ur grandpa," one user said.

The publication's report noted that speculation also grew online about whether unflattering images of Leavitt had previously been removed from circulation, fueling further debate when similar photos resurfaced on social media platforms.

A commentator framed the online reaction as part of a larger pattern of scrutiny toward public officials' personal posts. "Once something is posted online, the narrative is no longer controlled by the original poster," the commentator said.

As the discussion continued, users also questioned changes in the photo set itself, including outfit differences and presentation choices that sparked additional viral commentary.

A final social media user highlighted confusion over the staged nature of the images.

"Wait... so many questions: why you change your clothes? Was it cause yall don't match... and why the baby not smiling ... he knows something... he knows something," the user wrote.

The viral reaction overshadowed Leavitt's appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll, where she participated in reading activities with children during the annual event.

A political observer noted how quickly online narratives can shift focus away from official duties. "What begins as a routine public appearance can turn into a viral moment within minutes," the observer said.

Leavitt has not publicly responded to the online commentary regarding the photos.

In separate news, rumors circulated online claiming Justin Bieber was deported after his Coachella performance, but officials dismissed the reports as false, according to The News Digital.

Bieber performed a stripped-back set featuring early hits like "Baby" and "Never Say Never," which received mixed reactions from fans. Some viewers criticized the performance as underwhelming compared to other festival acts.

Amid the speculation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a clip of Bieber's set on Instagram Stories. The video was captioned "Justin Bieber takes Coachella to CHURCH," according to the outlet.