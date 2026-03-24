Karoline Leavitt's baby shower photos ignited social media commentary after several notable absences at the event raised questions.

Leavitt, 28, celebrated her impending second child with female colleagues on March 22 at a golf course clubhouse, where friends gathered for mocktails, desserts and conversation. The event was described as a pink‑themed "baby sprinkle" marking her pregnancy, which she announced in December. She and her husband, 60‑year‑old Nicolas Riccio, are expecting a daughter in May and already share a son, Niko.

Celebrating the great @karolineleavitt and her baby girl. pic.twitter.com/qgyt4eH8Hx — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) March 22, 2026

According to a report by Atlanta Black Star, photos shared online showed Leavitt surrounded mainly by women, including friends and colleagues.

Present were Attorney General Pam Bondi, executive assistant Kieghan Nangle, Assistant Press Secretary Allison Schuster, and White House Deputy Communications Director Charyssa Parent. Other guests included Katie Miller, wife of Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller.

Some observers took note of the guests' attire and commented on its aesthetic. One social media user wrote, "Yikes what are you all wearing! Omg not a good look." A second added, "Why does she dress so tacky. She looks like an old lady with that dress," referencing Leavitt's outfit.

Among commenters focusing on personal support, many noted who was absent from the occasion.

One reaction read, "Where are your friends? This looks so sad and joyless," after noting that colleagues largely surrounded Leavitt. Similar sentiment followed the observation that Riccio did not appear in any published photos.

As reported by the Times of India, one commenter asked, "Where's Grandpa? I mean her husband," while a second posted, "Aaawww... y'all did it at the nursing home so her husband could be there. So sweet!"

Reactions were further shaped by discussions about items featured at the gathering. Some social media users mocked the choice of gifts, claiming they included "Matching ... sets for the baby and her husband," suggesting confusion at the theme.

Public discourse has focused on Leavitt's marriage because of the age gap between her and Riccio. Commentators pointed to the 32‑year gap in age as part of the broader conversation about the couple's dynamic.

The report also noted that high‑profile figures such as first lady Melania Trump and Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, did not attend the shower, a detail that drew additional commentary online.

While supporters shared well‑wishes for Leavitt and her family, the online discussions reflected a range of public reactions to the guest list and absent faces in the photos.