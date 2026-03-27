Karoline Leavitt, 28, posted a rare photo of her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, at her baby shower, drawing attention and concern from followers over their 32-year age difference.

Leavitt took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank friends for hosting the event celebrating the upcoming arrival of her second child, a girl. The baby shower featured a pink theme, with Leavitt wearing a pink floral maxi dress and surrounded by close friends and colleagues, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Fox News host Rachel Campos Duffy.

Initially, some fans speculated that Riccio might have skipped the celebration. However, Leavitt's post included images of Riccio alongside their son Nico, born in July 2024.

According to The Mirror, the couple's significant age gap quickly became the focus of comments on social media. "Isn't your husband like 40 years older than you?" one user asked. Others expressed surprise at Riccio's age, with some questioning how he would manage raising two young children.

Alongside Riccio and Leavitt's family, the gathering drew a few from the White House press office. Kieghan Nangle, the Executive Assistant, and Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly were present. However, First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance were not, though the reasons for their absence weren't specified.

The baby shower was decorated with white and pink balloons and featured a large pink backdrop with the words "sprinkle with love" in gold lettering.

Leavitt captioned the Instagram post: "My beautiful friends threw me a beautiful baby shower, and I couldn't be more grateful. I feel blessed to have so many strong and loving women in my life and can't believe we will welcome our little lady into the world in a few weeks."

Karoline Leavitt Faces Backlash Over 'Obviously It's True' Defense of Trump

Meanwhile, Leavitt also sparked widespread criticism Wednesday after asserting that if a statement comes from President Donald Trump, "obviously it's true."

As per Huffpost, the remark, made during a press briefing regarding the Trump administration's reported 15-point ceasefire plan offered to Iran, drew sharp rebukes from critics and social media users.

When pressed to clarify which parts of the ceasefire plan she believed to be inaccurate, Leavitt cited previous statements from both the president and Pentagon officials, insisting the administration's goals had been publicly outlined. "Look, if you've heard it from the president of the United States, obviously it's true," she said.

The comment quickly went viral, with many social media users responding with laughing emojis and referencing fact-checks that documented tens of thousands of misleading or false claims made by Trump during his first term. Critics described Leavitt's defense as emblematic of a "lying administration" and questioned the credibility of the White House's messaging.

"This may be the lyingest lie of all," tweeted one commentator, while another called the statement "Orwellian." Others criticized Leavitt personally, branding her a "propaganda secretary" for the former president.

The controversy comes as tensions remain high over U.S.-Iran relations and ongoing discussions about a potential ceasefire in the region. The administration has faced scrutiny over its handling of these diplomatic efforts amid conflicting reports and political discord.

Leavitt's remarks underscore the challenges facing White House communications in a deeply divided political climate where misinformation and skepticism abound. The exchange also highlights the enduring polarization surrounding Trump and his legacy.

The White House has not issued further comment on Leavitt's statement as of Thursday morning.