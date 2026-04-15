Khloé Kardashian is pushing back after Lamar Odom suggested in a new Netflix documentary and related interviews that he married her for fame, saying she feels hurt, misled, and disrespected by his comments.

In Netflix's "Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom," which premiered March 31, Odom revisits his marriage to Kardashian and says the relationship gave him access to "Kardashian power," adding that marriage was "a power trip" for him. The documentary also covers his 2015 near-fatal overdose and Kardashian's role in helping him recover.

Kardashian addressed the situation on the April 15 episode of her podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," where she said she appeared in the film at Odom's request and was not paid for it. She said she felt "played" after making the effort to tell her side of the story and then hearing Odom dispute her account, according to Perez Hilton.

Khloe and Lamar's Relationship

The two met in August 2009 at a party for NBA player Ron Artest. Their relationship moved quickly, and they got engaged in September 2009 before marrying on Sept. 27, 2009, about a month after they first met.

Their marriage was public from the start and later became difficult because of Odom's drug use, a DUI arrest, a rehab stay, and cheating rumors. Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013, and the divorce was finalized in 2016 after a long legal process.

In October 2015, Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel and taken to the hospital after what was later described as a near-fatal overdose. By then, Kardashian had already filed for divorce, but she flew to Las Vegas, stayed with him, and supported his family during his hospital stay, Arab News reported.

Reports from that period say Odom had serious health problems, including a coma and organ damage. Kardashian later said she stayed at the hospital for months and helped with his recovery after he woke up, including basic tasks such as walking and moving again.

Kardashian has also said she helped after earlier overdoses and took him to detox centers. Odom has said he appreciated her support, but he has also questioned some of her claims about how much she helped save his life, as per E! News.