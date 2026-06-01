Taylor Swift has reportedly extended a wedding invitation to former boyfriend Harry Styles as she prepares to marry NFL star Travis Kelce in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched celebrity events of the year.

According to Mirror reports, Styles and actress Zoe Kravitz were included on the guest list for Swift and Kelce's upcoming wedding celebration, which is expected to take place on the U.S. East Coast in early July. However, Styles is unlikely to attend due to prior professional commitments in the United Kingdom.

Sources cited in entertainment reports claim Swift's relationship with Styles has evolved considerably since the pair's brief romance more than a decade ago. The two dated from late 2012 to early 2013 before parting ways, inspiring years of speculation and fan discussion surrounding songs believed to reference their relationship.

While the breakup generated significant media attention at the time, reports suggest any lingering tension has long since faded. The invitation is being viewed by some fans as evidence of a mature friendship between the former couple.

Styles is reportedly unable to attend because of his concert residency at London's Wembley Stadium. The singer is scheduled to perform a series of shows throughout June and early July, including performances that coincide with Swift and Kelce's wedding festivities.

Kravitz, who has been linked romantically to Styles in recent months, was also reportedly invited to the event. Neither Swift, Styles nor Kravitz has publicly commented on the reported invitation.

The wedding itself is expected to attract a lengthy list of celebrity guests from the entertainment, sports and music worlds. Reports indicate that close friends of Swift, including Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Emma Stone, Jack Antonoff and Gigi Hadid, are among those expected to attend, per AOL.

On the sports side, several members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, are also reportedly expected to be present for the celebration.

Swift and Kelce's relationship has remained a major topic of public interest since the couple first became romantically linked in 2023. Their appearances at NFL games, award shows and public events have frequently generated headlines and social media buzz.

Although the reported guest list has attracted attention, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly disclosed details about the wedding plans. Representatives for the couple have not commented on the reports.