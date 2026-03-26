Former NBA player Lamar Odom is speaking out about a difficult moment with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian while promoting his upcoming Netflix documentary, "Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom."

The former athlete said their recent on-screen reunion did not go as he had hoped.

In an interview, Odom shared that filming together on Season 6 of The Kardashians felt uncomfortable and tense.

"To me, it really didn't go well. I felt like I was under attack," he said. The reunion episode, which aired in February 2025, showed Kardashian hoping to find closure as she approached her 40th birthday, PageSix reported.

Despite his feelings, Odom made it clear he understands why things were difficult. He acknowledged the pain Kardashian went through during their relationship, especially during his struggles with addiction.

"But, I can't invalidate her pain and what I put her through," he said.

He also recalled how she stood by him during one of the darkest times in his life—his near-fatal overdose in 2015 that left him in a coma.

"She always tried to do her best when it came to taking care of me," Odom added, noting that his recovery was not easy for either of them.

Kardashian had also described the reunion as "very awkward," pointing out that Odom appeared nervous and uneasy during their time together on camera.

Lamar Odom felt ‘under attack’ during awkward Khloé Kardashian reunion: ‘Really didn’t go well’ https://t.co/6j0ohYlngj pic.twitter.com/YOCJMGZpGH — Page Six (@PageSix) March 25, 2026

Lamar Odom Reflects on Addiction and Growth

Both Odom and Kardashian appear in his new documentary, which revisits key moments in his life.

The film explores his childhood, NBA career, marriage, and the struggles that led to his overdose. It also includes Kardashian's memories of that period, including how she dealt with his behavior and addiction.

Looking back, Odom admitted that his actions during their marriage were shaped by substance abuse.

"That was a man caught up in his addiction," he said. He also addressed a moment in the documentary when Kardashian said she gave him an ultimatum to go to rehab or face divorce.

According to Yahoo, Odom said he does not fully remember that time, explaining, "My brain did suffer a tremendous amount of injury while I was in a coma."

Today, Odom says he is focused on growth and staying sober. While he still holds deep respect for Kardashian, he does not see a romantic future with her.

"Some things happen for a reason," he shared. Still, he admitted she is someone he will never forget.

Reflecting on their past has helped him move forward. Odom said the experience "gives me strength to stay sober and to treat the lady I'm with now a lot better." His documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on March 31.