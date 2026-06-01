Fans and industry watchers have weighed in on plans to build an AI-powered digital version of the late Ozzy Osbourne, with supporters praising the potential of the technology and critics wondering if the legendary rocker would have embraced the idea.

Per Radar Online, the project was recently unveiled by Ozzy's widow, Sharon Osbourne, and son, Jack Osbourne, during a panel appearance at Licensing Expo. The family announced that a "Digital Ozzy" avatar is being developed through partnerships with technology companies Hyperreal and Proto Hologram.

According to the companies, the digital recreation will use advanced artificial intelligence and proprietary technology designed to replicate Osbourne's appearance, voice and personality. The avatar is expected to interact with fans and appear through specialized holographic display units in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ozzy Osbourne, frontman of the legendary band Black Sabbath and the "Prince of Darkness", died in 2025 at the age of 76. Throughout his career, he became one of rock music's most recognizable figures, both for his music and his larger-than-life public persona.

Jack Osbourne defended the initiative in comments shared on social media, saying the project is being developed with sophisticated technology and careful attention to authenticity. He also stated that discussions about digital experiences involving Ozzy had taken place before the singer's death.

"We actually talked about it before he passed," Jack said, adding that he believed his father would have appreciated the concept, according to AOL.

Sharon Osbourne also expressed enthusiasm about the possibilities offered by the technology, describing the potential uses as extensive and innovative, but not everyone is convinced.

But some in the entertainment industry have expressed concerns about the increasing use of artificial intelligence to resurrect deceased celebrities, saying digital avatars could commercialize the legacies of beloved figures in ways that might not be in line with their wishes.

The debate has intensified because Ozzy had previously joked about being turned into a hologram after his death. While he made lighthearted comments about haunting those responsible for such a project, fans remain divided over whether those remarks reflected genuine approval or simply his trademark dark humor.

Hyperreal CEO Remington Scott said the project was developed using only approved materials and with the full support of the Osbourne family. According to the company, every aspect of the avatar is being carefully managed to ensure accuracy and respect for the late musician's legacy.