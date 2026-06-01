Matt Brown, known for appearing on the Discovery Channel reality series Alaskan Bush People, has died at the age of 43. The news was confirmed by his brother, Bear Brown, who shared emotional details in a video posted on TikTok over the weekend.

Bear said their youngest brother, Noah Brown, was the one who recovered Matt's body from the Okanogan River in Washington and identified him. He also noted that authorities will still complete an official review, but said he felt it was important to share what the family knew.

"I didn't think he would hurt himself, it does look like the injury is self-inflicted," Bear said in the video, EW reported. "Obviously, the coroner has to look at him and stuff, but I thought you guys should know it is him."

The update came after growing concern for Matt following a recent livestream on YouTube that alarmed fans. Bear also used his message to ask people to be respectful and to think carefully about what they post online.

"Sometimes words can hurt more than fists can," he said. "A lot of people left negative comments on Matt's stuff too."

'Alaskan Bush People’s Noah Brown Helped Find Brother Matt’s Dead Body: 'I Was There When We Pulled Him Out of the River’ https://t.co/2TG7LxiF4N — People (@people) May 31, 2026

Read more: Matthew Perry Sisters Blast Assistant Ahead of Sentencing in Ketamine Death Case

Bear Brown Urges Kindness

He reminded viewers that public figures are still real people behind the screen and urged kindness toward his family during a painful time.

In earlier comments, Bear shared that Matt had been struggling for years with addiction and personal challenges.

According to PageSix, he said Matt had become distant from the family and was dealing with difficult life changes, including a breakup and ongoing battles with alcohol and drugs.

"I guess he had been drinking too much. I don't know all the details to it," Bear said, adding that he had previously encouraged his brother to seek help.

Matt Brown first appeared on Alaskan Bush People when the series began in 2014, alongside his parents Billy and Ami Brown and his siblings.

The show followed the family's off-grid lifestyle in the wilderness and ran for multiple seasons on Discovery Channel.