Actor and comedian Billy Crystal has shared an emotional memory of his final conversation with longtime friend Rob Reiner, just one day before Reiner and his wife were killed in a shocking incident in Los Angeles.

Speaking on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Crystal recalled that the two spent their last evening together reflecting on their careers and the film industry.

"We had spent the night before together and talking about our careers together," he said, describing a quiet but meaningful conversation that now holds deeper weight, USA Today reported.

Crystal shared that they spoke about how Hollywood has changed over time and what truly matters in filmmaking.

"We talked about the fact that you can't control how a movie is going to do," he said. "What you can control is the experience of making it." He added that Reiner believed the real value of the work came from the people involved, not just success at the box office.

"Hits are great to have, but it's the people that you hold on to," Crystal recalled, noting that he has kept those words close since his friend's death.

Billy Crystal holds back tears as he recalled the final conversation he had with Rob Reiner the 'night before' he and wife Michele were murdered 💔https://t.co/UrBvxPkSHe 🔗 pic.twitter.com/J4klgemvqp — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 15, 2026

Billy Crystal Pays Tribute to Rob Reiner

The bond between the two men goes back decades. Crystal first met Reiner in 1975 when he appeared on the sitcom "All in the Family." What began as a professional connection turned into a lifelong friendship.

Over the years, they worked together on several projects and stayed close off-screen as well.

According to PageSix, Crystal described Reiner as "hilarious, devoted, [and] opinionated — in the best way," adding that he was someone who cared deeply about truth and people.

He also shared how personal their relationship was, saying, "We could talk about everything. He was an uncle to my kids."

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Reiner, 70, were fatally stabbed in their home in December 2025. The case drew national attention after their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged in connection with the killings. He later pleaded not guilty and is awaiting further court proceedings.

For Crystal, the loss remains deeply personal. He admitted that everyday moments still remind him of his friend. "There are so many moments... I want to pick up the phone and call," he said, explaining that sharing thoughts and reactions was something they always did together.

He called Reiner's passing a "profound loss," not only for him but for many others who knew the filmmaker's work and character. "He was the most human person that I ever met," Crystal said.