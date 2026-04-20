Meghan Markle is under fire from attendees of the Sydney-based "Her Best Life" wellness retreat, who claim the duchess made only a brief appearance despite paying thousands for a weekend experience.

As per Radar Online, the retreat, held at the InterContinental Coogee Beach Hotel, was promoted as a multi-day luxury wellness event featuring yoga, manifestation workshops, sound healing, and a gala dinner. However, many guests say Markle's presence fell far short of expectations.

One insider described the situation, saying, "Front desk complaints already coming in... People paid thousands for a girls' weekend with Meghan, not a short two-hour appearance. This is misleading marketing."

Another person who was concerned said, "Organizers owe answers and I know some girls are asking for refunds."

A guest was upset that Markle didn't stay long enough at the event: ""A friend of mine is absolutely furious... she paid all that money and was promised a whole weekend full of fun, food, drinks, and activities — only to find out Meghan stayed 30 minutes."

The attendee was left "confused as to what was happening," showing that there was a gap between what they expected and what actually happened.

Attendees were further upset by Markle's quick departure. An onlooker said, "Meghan just departed the InterContinental Coogee Beach en route to Allianz Stadium, accompanied by security," they wrote. "Many women are not happy!"

Following the retreat, Markle was seen attending a rugby match with Prince Harry, according to The Daily Mail.

Although some reports suggest Markle's appearance lasted closer to two hours during the gala dinner portion, several attendees maintain it was significantly shorter, some estimating just 30 minutes. This discrepancy has intensified backlash over ticket prices and access.

Tickets for the event were reportedly priced from $1,930 for early bird packages to over $2,200 for VIP access. Higher-tier tickets promised closer seating during Markle's Q&A and a group photo opportunity.

Despite heavy marketing efforts, the event did not sell out its 300 available spots. Organizers continued promoting "last-minute availability" and opened additional solo rooms shortly before the event started.

Some guests have demanded refunds due to what they describe as misleading advertising. While Markle was billed as the main attraction, she participated only in a limited portion of the retreat. Guests were left to enjoy the rest of the weekend's wellness programming without her involvement.