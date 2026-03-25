Meghan Markle had a successful acting career before she joined the British Royal Family. She was in the legal drama Suits from 2011 to 2017.

Her role as Rachel Zane made her a well-known TV personality, but reports say that the role also worried people in royal circles before her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

As reported by Express, some observers close to the production noted that aspects of Markle's on-screen character may have conflicted with traditional expectations associated with the monarchy.

A source familiar with the discussion reflected on the situation. "It is tricky because of the monarchy. Her role in 'Suits' was very sexy," per Daily Mail.

Markle's character on the show included romantic storylines, particularly with co-star Patrick J. Adams, which became a focal point of commentary as her relationship with Prince Harry progressed.

The same source elaborated on how those scenes were perceived."Her making love with another man, that was just - they've never seen anything like that."

The statements highlight the difference between Markle's experience in Hollywood and the expectations of the Royal Family, which place a strong emphasis on public opinion and tradition.

Markle ended her role on the series in 2017, just prior to her engagement and subsequent marriage.This marked the end of her acting career as she took on royal duties.

The source also commented on the broader implications of her decision to leave the industry. "She worked so hard to get there. That was just too much. Women don't give up their jobs for a marriage anymore."

Despite the reported concerns, Markle's talent and screen presence were also acknowledged by those who worked alongside her.

The source offered praise for her abilities."Meghan is a star. From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn't matter. It was always going to happen."

Following her marriage, Markle became a senior working royal and later a mother to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She has since stepped back from royal duties alongside Prince Harry, with the couple now residing in the United States.

Markle's acting career is still a big part of her public life, but the reported worries show how challenging it can be to balance a Hollywood background with royal expectations.

There have also been reports in the last few years that she is going back to doing entertainment work, which could mean that she is going back to her professional roots.

People are still talking about her role in "Suits," which shows how her past career crossed paths with one of the most closely watched institutions in the world.