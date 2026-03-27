Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and ex-"Suits" actress, is reportedly preparing for a return to acting with plans to take on more provocative and daring roles as she seeks to reestablish herself in Hollywood.

As per RadarOnline, sources close to Markle reveal that after a series of stalled media ventures, including a scaled-back Netflix deal and a short-lived Spotify podcast, the 44-year-old is considering a bold move back to the screen. Insiders say she feels acting remains her strongest career path amid shrinking opportunities in other areas.

"There is a growing recognition that the avenues she once relied on are no longer delivering the same opportunities," said one source. "From her perspective, acting is the one area where she has proven success and credibility, so it feels like the most viable path forward."

Discussions about Markle's comeback reportedly include exploring more risqué material, with some insiders describing her plans as "very raunchy" to help cut through Hollywood's crowded landscape and regain momentum.

"Meghan's ventures just haven't delivered as expected," another insider said. "Acting offers the clearest route back into relevance. Returning—even in provocative roles—is seen as a practical move."

Markle's potential return has drawn public support from industry figures like actor Eric Roberts, who said, "She will come back," and his wife Eliza Roberts, who called it "time" for Markle to resume acting.

Markle's royal's husband, Prince Harry, 41, reportedly remains supportive of her ambitions. A friend said, "Harry is firmly in her corner. There is little doubt he will support whatever direction she chooses next."

Markle's plans come amid continued scrutiny over her relationship with the British monarchy and public interest in how her career choices may affect that dynamic.

With Meghan Markle poised to embark on what might be her most audacious acting venture, the entertainment world and the public will be watching closely to see how this significant change is received.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Produce Polo Drama for Netflix

Meanwhile, as per Deadline, the former royal couple are reportedly developing a scripted polo drama for Netflix, expanding their creative partnership with the streaming giant beyond documentary content.

The project, executive produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex under their Archewell Productions banner, is a scripted series set in Wellington, Florida — a town known for its elite equestrian community. Written by Francisca X. Hu, who previously worked on Peacock's Teacup, the drama will explore the intense rivalry between two polo teams and the complicated family dynamics behind the sport.

The series draws inspiration from the 2024 Netflix docuseries Polo, which followed teams competing at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington. Despite limited viewership for the documentary, the scripted series aims to broaden the story beyond just the wealthy players and owners, delving into the social complexities of what is often called the "sport of kings."

Joining the Sussexes as executive producers are Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, who previously collaborated with Hu on the CW series Dynasty. Tracy Ryerson, head of scripted content at Archewell, is also involved in producing.

This polo drama is among several projects Harry and Markle have in development with Netflix. Other works include two feature films: The Wedding Date, an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory's novel with screenwriter Tracy Oliver attached, and Meet Me at the Lake, based on Carley Fortune's book.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria recently reaffirmed the company's ongoing relationship with the Sussexes amid reports of strained ties following Netflix's withdrawal as an investor from Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever. Bajaria said, "We have movies in development with them. We have an amazing doc with them. They have things in development on the TV and film side."

Harry and Markle's most successful Netflix project remains their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, which set records for the streamer's docuseries debut.