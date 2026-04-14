Donald Trump is facing sharp criticism after offering an unusual explanation for an AI-generated image that depicted him in a Jesus-like pose. The image, which showed Trump appearing to heal a patient with glowing hands in a stylized, patriotic scene, quickly spread online and sparked controversy.

A White House correspondent described the reaction as immediate and intense. "Social media users were quick to question the intent and symbolism behind the image," the correspondent said.

Per BBC, the image posted to Trump's Truth Social account showed him wearing flowing robes and placing a hand over a hospital patient as golden light emanated from his hands. The background included American symbols such as bald eagles and the Statue of Liberty.

Trump addressed the controversy directly while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support," Trump said, according to RadarOnline.

"And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, 'How do they come up with that?' It's supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better," he added.

A political analyst noted that the explanation did little to calm critics, "The clarification only intensified the backlash rather than resolving it," the analyst said.

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Following his comments, critics on social media accused Trump of distorting the meaning of the image and questioned his interpretation of its religious symbolism.

An X user reacted strongly to the explanation, "I used to love the episodes of ER when George Clooney would put on white robes and heal people by touching their foreheads," one user wrote.

Another commenter expressed disbelief at Trump's defense, "Yes, I can truly see here how he would have mistaken the picture for him being a doctor... I mean if you squint enough, and you've lost all your conceivable marbles," another user said.

A third critic escalated concerns about Trump's mental fitness, "If Trump actually believes that image depicts him as a doctor, that alone is reason to invoke the 25th Amendment," one commenter said.

A final user added a blunt rebuke amid the online backlash, "Remove this insane man," another critic wrote.

A media commentator highlighted the broader cultural reaction to the image, "The controversy reflects how quickly symbolic political imagery can ignite partisan interpretation online," the commentator said.

Additional backlash also came from media figures, including critics who labeled the image inappropriate or "blasphemous," further fueling debate over its intent and meaning.

Trump's remarks and the viral image have continued circulating widely, with supporters and critics sharply divided over whether the post was humorous, symbolic, or inappropriate.