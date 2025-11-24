United States President Donald Trump is reportedly pushing to bring back the "Rush Hour" action-comedy series with a fourth installment.

The Republican lawmaker has personally urged Larry Ellison, the major shareholder of Paramount, to greenlight the project and revive the buddy-cop movies that starred Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.​

The president has expressed his desire to bring back action films and comedies from the late 1980s and 1990s, and the "Rush Hour" franchise sits at the top of his revival list, according to the Los Angeles Times. Trump is said to have "personally pressed" Ellison on the matter as the media company continues discussions about potentially acquiring parts of Warner Bros. Discovery, which currently owns the "Rush Hour" brand through New Line Cinema.​

The original "Rush Hour" movie came out in 1998, followed by sequels in 2001 and 2007. The trilogy earned a combined $850 million worldwide, with the films directed by Brett Ratner. The movies follow two cops from different backgrounds who team up to solve crimes, combining martial arts action with comedy and humor.​

For years, there has been talk about making a fourth film. Jackie Chan confirmed in 2017 that he and Chris Tucker had finally agreed on a script, but the project never moved forward. More recently, in 2023, Chris Tucker said he would be willing to return to the franchise because he "loves working with Jackie." When asked about "Rush Hour 4" in 2025, Chan expressed frustration with the delays, joking that he and Tucker would be "100 years old" before the movie gets made if production doesn't start soon, the New York Magazine reported.​

The connection between Trump and the franchise may be more personal than just enthusiasm for the films. Brett Ratner, the director of the original "Rush Hour" movies, recently directed a $40 million Melania Trump documentary for Amazon and MGM. Ratner has worked with Trump on other projects, including filming at Trump Tower for the movie "Tower Heist."​

No official announcement has been made by Paramount, Jackie Chan, or Chris Tucker about whether "Rush Hour 4" will actually be made, as per Yahoo News. The studio has not confirmed whether Trump's push will result in greenlighting the project.