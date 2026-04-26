"The Devil Wears Prada 2" nearly featured a surprise Adrian Grenier cameo, but director David Frankel said the idea came too late in production to make it happen. Frankel made the reveal in recent interviews as the sequel heads toward its May 1 theatrical release.

Frankel said he had thought about "sneaking" Grenier, who played Nate in the 2006 original, into a brief appearance. He said the production schedule had already moved too far along for the cameo to be added, leaving no time to film it.

Grenier addressed the sequel omission in a Starbucks campaign tied to the film's buzz. In the ad, he joked that Nate "made a mean sandwich," "wasn't perfect," and should be "left in 2006," while also keeping the tone light by saying he was still available if producers ever called, according to Deadline.

The backlash against Nate has lasted for years because many viewers saw him as dismissive of Andy Sachs's career.

Nate's Role in the First Film

In the first film, Nate reacts badly to Andy's demanding work schedule, resents the time it takes away from their relationship, and comes across to many fans as unsupportive while Andy is trying to break into journalism, the Independent reported.

That criticism has kept Nate among the most debated characters in the original film and helped turn his name into an internet shorthand for a bad boyfriend.

The sequel brings back the original creative team, including Frankel as director and Aline Brosh McKenna as writer. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return, and the movie is set for release on May 1.

The story centers on Miranda Priestly as she deals with the decline of print journalism and the changing fashion media business. Coverage of the sequel says Miranda must navigate a weaker Runway while Emily Charlton now holds more leverage as the executive of a luxury fashion brand that controls important advertising money, as per People.